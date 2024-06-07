Telangana government to fast-track Kodangal project

HYDERABAD: The state government has decided to expedite works on the Narayanapet-Kodangal Lift Irrigation Scheme, which was envisaged to provide irrigation water to one lakh acres in Narayanpet, Kodangal and Makthal Assembly segments as well as Narayanpet district. It will also provide drinking water to Narayanpet district.

As the election code has been lifted after the completion of the poll process, the government is making arrangements to invite tenders for the project. The estimated cost of Naryanpet-Kodangal LIS is around Rs 4,350 crore and it would be constructed in two phases.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy laid the foundation for this project in February this year.

The water for the proposed project would be lifted from Bhutpur reservoir to the Vutkur tank.

From there, it would be lifted to Jayamma tank and from there to the Kankurthy tank.

The government will spend Rs 2,945 crore for completion of the first phase of the project, which includes the modernisation of Vutkur, Jayamma and Kankurthy tanks.

In the second phase, the government proposes to increase the capacity of Jajapur, Doultabad, Bomraopet, Lakshmipur, Yerlapalli, Husnabad and Kodangal tanks and construct distributary canals with an estimated cost of Rs 1,404.50 crore.

The ayacut proposed is 25,783 acres in Vutkur and Makthal mandals under the Makthal Assembly segment, 20,472 acres in Narayanpet, Dhanwada and Damaragidda in the Narayanpet segment and 53,745 acres in Kodangal, Maddur, Kosgi, Doulatabad and Bomranpet mandals in Kodangal segment.

Besides this, 0.38 tmcft water would be provided for drinking water purposes in Narayanpet district.

The government proposed to store 4.022 tmcft water in this project.

As the government has decided to fast-track the project, it is planning to use pressure main system instead of constructing 38-km long tunnels, which would take around four to five years to complete.