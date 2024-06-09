A 24-year-old ryot turns mushroom farming profitable in Telangana

MAHABUBABAD: While leaders across the country urge the nation’s youngsters to be self-enterprising and not depend on anyone else for a job, a 24-year-old woman in Thorrur town is a testament to the fact that one can succeed even when the odds are stacked against them. While agriculture is considered a risky vocation given climate change, inadequate governmental support and the threat of pests, this young woman’s steely resolve has ensured that she not only does well in mushroom farming but also goes above and beyond in showing how the right technique and proper know-how takes one ahead even in a field like farming.

A biochemistry graduate from Nalgonda district, K Yamini Yadav, started preparing for competitive exams after earning her Bachelor’s degree to earn her livelihood. However, subsequent delays in the announcement of exam notifications left her hopeless. Still, she didn’t lose hope and decided to put what she had learned into practice and start a business.

Speaking to TNIE, she says she chose to take up mushroom cultivation at her home and is now earning enough to manage her family’s finances. Not only that, but she is also exporting her harvest to other states. “I had an idea of mushroom farming but took time to understand the process. I told about it to my husband and explained to him my entire plan,” Yamini adds.