CFS Task Force finds unhygienic practices at seven restaurants in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Task Force of the Telangana Commissioner of Food Safety (CFS) inspected three restaurants in Nalgonda, three in Nizamabad city and one in Mahbubnagar and found the eateries flouting several FSSAI guidelines.

The CFS raided the New Jail Mandi, Sri Samudhura Bar & Restaurant and Balaji Grand Family Garden in Nalgonda, the Aroma Family Kitchen, Hotel Vamshi International and Hotel Kapila in Nizamabad, and Sri Venkateswara Bhavan in Mahbubnagar.

According to the CFS officials, all the eateries used synthetic food colours in preparing food items. The kitchen premises and floors of the eateries were found to be untidy. Dustbins without lids and food handlers without hair caps, gloves and aprons were also found in almost all the restaurants.

At the New Jail Mandi, there were cobwebs in the kitchen, while at the Aroma Family Kitchen, raw chicken was kept unwrapped in the refrigerator, which the officials said “could lead to cross-contamination.”

Semi-prepared, raw and prepared food items were stored inside the refrigerator without proper labelling and covering. The officials discarded several items, including the expired ones, at the eateries.

Some of these include cooking oil, coloured, marinated and prepared chicken at the New Jail Mandi, fungal-infected cauliflower, boiled chicken strips, and coloured vegetable manchurian at Sri Samudhura Bar & Restaurant.

Meanwhile, at the Balaji Grand Family Garden, the FSSAI licence copy was not displayed anywhere on the premises. Same with the water analysis reports for the RO water supplied and used for cooking and drinking purposes.

Medical fitness certificates for food handlers and pest control records were not found with the Food Business Operator (FBO) of New Jail Mandi.