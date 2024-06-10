Telangana: Stray dogs maul 6-year-old to death

JANGOAN: A pack of stray dogs mauled a six-year-old boy to death in Fathepur village of Chilpur mandal on Saturday night.

The victim was identified as G Abhiram, a resident of Lunavath thanda in Fathepur. In the evening, the dogs dragged the boy while he was playing outside the house and into the bushes situated a few metres from his residence. When his parents, Madhu and Saritha, returned home after finishing agricultural work, they saw that Abhiram was not home and began searching for him. They even sought the assistance of neighbours, who posted his photograph with a message in local WhatsApp groups. Later, hearing the barks of dogs, they went to inspect the spot and found the six-year-old lying dead in a pool of blood.

Chilpur Sub-Inspector M Rajendar said they are yet to receive a complaint from the parents of the deceased. No case has been registered in this regard, he added.