TGPSC Group-1 prelims held smoothly across Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Group-1 prelim examination was successfully conducted in 897 test centres across 31 districts in the state on Sunday, officials said.

The statewide overall attendance stood at 74%, as per the official information. A total of 4.03 lakh students applied for the 563 vacancies under Group 1, 60 of which came up between April 2022 and February 2024. “The exam has been conducted smoothly by adhering to all the norms and procedures. A total of 3.02 lakh candidates appeared for the examination,” the TGPSC officials said.

Recently, the Group-1 prelims have been marred by controversies over paper leaks and legal battles for not following the norms and irregularities in 2022 and 2023.

Hyderabad district saw an attendance of 61.75% with 25,051 candidates appearing for the examination out of the 40,569 registered aspirants.

Security officials at one of the examination centres in the city said that stringent measures were implemented for the biometric verification of candidates. All gates were locked before the commencement of the exam.

The preliminary key for the exam will soon be available on the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) - www.tspsc.gov.in. The day-wise schedule for Group-I Mains, scheduled from October 21, will also be announced shortly.

‘Paper was tough’

For candidates retaking the exam, the extended period since their last attempt has made it difficult to approach the examination with a renewed mindset, they said.

Ravi Kumar Vavilala, a resident of Nagole who works as a lecturer at a private college, told TNIE, “I have been preparing for the examination for the last two years. The first attempt was very disappointing because of the paper leak issue. Today was my second attempt and I am only hoping that all goes well with the results so I can focus on the Mains.”

Candidates expressed a degree of dissatisfaction with the difficulty of the exam, particularly in the Geography and Current Affairs sections. These parts were considered tougher when compared to the previous years.

Vamsi Krishna, a BA graduate from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, travelled to the city to appear for his first attempt. He said, “The paper was a bit tough. The Geography and Economics parts were tougher than the other sections. The statement questions were confusing. I had expected to do better but I hope to clear the Prelims.”

While many candidates said that they had to struggle for two years, they felt feeling hopeful after taking the examination. Ch Santhoshi, an MTech candidate from Hayathnagar, said, “As of now, we are glad that the exam is finally over. Although it was a moderately difficult examination, we hope that the results are out without any issues.”