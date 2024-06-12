CEO of Telangana livestock agency suspended

HYDERABAD : The state government on Tuesday issued orders suspending Sabavath Ramachander, Chief Executive Officer of Telangana Livestock Development Agency, following his arrest by the ACB in the sheep distribution scam.

Ramachander is also the former managing director of Telangana Sheep and Goat Development Cooperative Federation Limited and director of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry. “He shall continue to be under suspension until termination of all proceedings relating to the criminal charges pending against him,” the orders said.

The orders directed him not to leave the headquarters without the permission of the government. The suspended official is eligible for subsistence allowance. He should provide a certificate every month that he is not engaged in any other employment, business, profession or vocation to get the allowance.

Meanwhile, the ACB sleuths grilled Ramachander and G Kalyan Kumar, OSD to the then Animal Husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

The officials reportedly questioned them about the role of middlemen in the sheep purchasing and distribution scheme and other details.