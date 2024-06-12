Mahipal meets Rajanarasimha, triggers talk of party switch

SANGAREDDY : Sangareddy district was abuzz on Tuesday with speculation that four MLAs from the BRS are all set to join the ruling Congress. Rumours doing rounds of the district political circles said that Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy was in touch with Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha and the switch was expected any day.

News that Mahipal Reddy, accompanied by some of his followers, met with the minister earlier in the day fanned the rumours.Although supporters of Mahipal Reddy insisted that development projects were discussed during the meeting, sources said that the crossover of the MLAs from the BRS to the Congress was the primary topic discussed.

Earlier, Mahipal Reddy, along with his party MLAs Sunita Lakshma Reddy, P Manik Rao and K Prabhakar Reddy met the chief minister, triggering rumours of party change. At that time, these MLAs refrained from switching parties, reportedly due to pressure from former minister T Harish Rao. However, it is understood that they are now considering a move to the Congress, prompted by poor performance of the BRS in the recent Lok Sabha elections both in the district and across the state.

Adding to the tension, officials who inspected Santosh Granites Quarry, operated by Mahipal Reddy’s brother Gudem Madhusudan Reddy, found violations of rules and illegal mining beyond the allotted area. The officials issued notices to Madhusudan Reddy demanding Rs 341 crore in penalties. This development may be influencing Mahipal Reddy’s decision to switch parties, possibly to avoid further trouble and escape legal repercussions.

‘Restaurants flouting FSSAI rules to face strict action’

Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha asserted on Tuesday that strict action will be taken against restaurants that are found serving adulterated food. He was addressing a meeting with representatives of the Hotels Association, the National Restaurants Association, and multiple other associations. The minister added that awareness conferences will be organised for restaurants along with workshops every six months. He appealed to the hotels to provide quality food to the citizens. This comes in the backdrop of a few hundred raids on eateries by the Task Force of the Commissioner of Food Safety (CFS) over the course of the past few months.