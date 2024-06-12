‘Motivational speaker’ arrested for duping investors of Rs 10.86 cr

HYDERABAD : Self-proclaimed motivational speaker Molla Shivaiah, also known as Siva Kumar, was once again arrested for masterminding a fraud scheme that duped dozens of investors to the tune of Rs 10.86 crore.

Shivaiah along with his wife Swarna Latha and son Jashwanth organise indoor and online meetings, collecting up to Rs 1 lakh per head. These meetings, advertised with attractive titles and compelling claims, convinced attendees that they could multiply their investments through real estate ventures and health treatments.

During these sessions, Shivaiah claimed participation in bank auctions of properties and investments in commercial land that could yield high returns. He assured his victims that he would cover 50% of the investment, promising profits of up to 200% within a short period.

To gain their trust, Shivaiah issued post dated cheques, promissory notes, and MOUs from his companies — Mimamsa, Realty Aura Pvt. Ltd., and Jyoshika Investors Club. However, when the promised returns failed to materialise, a group of 30 victims lodged complaints. Cases were registered at CCS, Hyderabad.

Shivaiah was arrested and spent 88 days in judicial custody at Chanchalguda Jail, with his son Jashwanth was detained for 60 days.

Police said that all related accounts have been frozen, and his properties attached under the TSPDFE Act, 1999.

Despite this, Shivaiah resumed his fraudulent activities after being released on bail, continuing to lure people through his YouTube channels, police said.

Shivaiah also misled people through his YouTube videos and podcasts, falsely claiming to be a naturopathy doctor and NLP trainer capable of curing serious diseases like cancer, diabetes, and thyroid issues. He promoted his unverified methods under the guise of a new research-based concept called Mimamsa-ISM, claiming it could cure all physical, mental, and psychological ailments at his wellness resorts.

Shivaiah is currently facing multiple cases registered against him and his family, including at LB Nagar, at Bachupally, KPHB police station and Hyderabad CCS.

A senior police officer urged the public to remain cautious of such schemes and glib talkers and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station.