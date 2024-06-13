Ex-MLA’s son approaches Telangana HC, seeks anticipatory bail

HYDERABAD : Raheel Aamir, the son of former BRS MLA Mohammed Shakeel Aamir, has approached the Telangana High Court seeking anticipatory bail in connection with an investigation into a hit-and-run case.

The case is documented under C.C. No. 3592 of 2022 at the XVII Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in Nampally, Hyderabad.

In his bail application, Raheel said he feared arrest in connection with the hit-and-run case (Crime No. 137 of 2022, dated March 17, 2022) by the Jubilee Hills police. As per the FIR, the complainant and his family were struck by a black Mahindra Thar coming from the Cable Bridge towards Road No. 45, Jubilee Hills, driven in a negligent manner. Initially, the FIR was lodged against unknown persons, but a subsequent chargesheet named Asnan Mohammed as the sole accused. The police have filed a petition for further investigation under Section 173(8) CrPC.

In his application, Raheel said that he is a law-abiding citizen and claimed that he was being targeted by the police as his father was a BRS MLA representing Bodhan in Nizamabad district. He urged the court to prevent his arrest or any interference with his liberty, stressing that he was not named as an accused in the case.

In its interim orders dated April 29, the high court had directed the police not to arrest Raheel and advised him to apply for bail or anticipatory bail.