Telangana: Mock fire drill, live demo on rescue methods conducted

HYDERABAD : The Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department on Wednesday conducted a mock fire drill for all the staff present at the TNIE office here.

Secunderabad Station Fire Officer (SFO) D Mohan Rao sensitised the staff on the preparations and precautions that need to be followed in case of a fire accident. “If you’re alerted about a fire in the building, immediately evacuate from the building via the staircase and gather at the assembly point,” the SFO said. “Meeting at the assembly point is important as only then can you take a headcount and see if there is anybody stuck inside the building,” he added.

In case, one’s clothes catch fire, the SFO advised them to follow the fire safety measure of ‘Stop, Drop and Roll’. The fire services department also organised a live demonstration for the staff on the different ways to rescue a person in distress and safely evacuate.