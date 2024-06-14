KCR caused irreparable damage to irrigation sector: Telangana Minister Uttam

KHAMMAM : Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy criticised former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, stating that the latter caused irreparable economic damage to the irrigation sector in the state through poor planning.

Addressing public gatherings in Kothagudem, Pinapaka, and Bhadrachalam constituencies, he explained that only 93,000 acres of new ayakattu were brought under cultivation after spending Rs 90,400 crore on the Kaleshwaram project and Rs 27,000 crore on the Palamuru Rangareddy Upliftment Project. Furthermore, despite spending Rs 9,000 crore on the Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project, not a single acre of new ayacut received irrigation water, he charged.

The minister termed the previous BRS-led government incompetent, noting that it failed to complete any irrigation projects started by the previous administration during its 10 years in power. He assured residents that the Irrigation department is moving ahead with a plan to provide more water in less time and at a lower cost.

Uttam wondered about the reasoning behind the previous government’s decision to redesign the Rajiv Sagar project, which was initially completed at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore but later increased to Rs 20,000 crore. He stated, “The current administration, formed under Indiramma’s leadership, is committed to bringing Godavari river water to the erstwhile Khammam district to promote agricultural growth.”