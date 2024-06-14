KCR caused irreparable damage to irrigation sector: Telangana Minister Uttam

KHAMMAM : Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy criticised former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, stating that the latter caused irreparable economic damage to the irrigation sector in the state through poor planning.
Addressing public gatherings in Kothagudem, Pinapaka, and Bhadrachalam constituencies, he explained that only 93,000 acres of new ayakattu were brought under cultivation after spending Rs 90,400 crore on the Kaleshwaram project and Rs 27,000 crore on the Palamuru Rangareddy Upliftment Project. Furthermore, despite spending Rs 9,000 crore on the Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project, not a single acre of new ayacut received irrigation water, he charged.
The minister termed the previous BRS-led government incompetent, noting that it failed to complete any irrigation projects started by the previous administration during its 10 years in power. He assured residents that the Irrigation department is moving ahead with a plan to provide more water in less time and at a lower cost.
Uttam wondered about the reasoning behind the previous government’s decision to redesign the Rajiv Sagar project, which was initially completed at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore but later increased to Rs 20,000 crore. He stated, “The current administration, formed under Indiramma’s leadership, is committed to bringing Godavari river water to the erstwhile Khammam district to promote agricultural growth.”
Despite the challenges posed by the redesign decision, the minister reasserted the government’s commitment to completing the Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project. He directed officials to expedite repairs on the Sitarama Lift Irrigation canal and promised to complete both large- and small-scale irrigation projects in Khammam district for the benefit of farmers.
‘Godavari waters to be supplied via link canal’
Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu announced that by August 15, the government will provide Godavari water to 1,20,000 acres by completing the Enkuru link canal.
He along with Uttam Kumar Reddy, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao attended a photo exhibition organised at the Sitarama Head Regulatory Works at Ammagari Palli in Ashwapuram mandal, Bhadradri Kothagudem district, on Thursday. Later, they inspected the Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project Pump House-1, started the power supply and reviewed the progress of the project at Pump House-3.
Irrigation engineering officers provided a detailed presentation to the ministers on the completed project works, ongoing canal works, land acquisition, required funds and the challenges faced. Bhadradri Kothagudem Collector Priyanka Ala and other irrigation officials also participated.