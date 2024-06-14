TOSS SSC, Inter results released

HYDERABAD : The results of the SSC and Intermediate Public Examinations conducted by the Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) were released on Thursday. While 51.20% of the students cleared SSC, 52.72% cleared the Intermediate examination.

Candidates can view and download their results from www.telanganaopenschool.org.

If any discrepancy is found in the marks memorandum, it has to be brought to the attention of the TOSS Office on or before July 6 through the DEO/Headmaster/Principal and the concerned AI Coordinator. In an official release on Thursday, TOSS informed that no correspondence for corrections will be entertained after the deadline.