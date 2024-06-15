Hyderabad water board unveils monsoon action plan

HYDERABAD: In preparation for emergencies during the ongoing monsoon, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has rolled out a “Monsoon Action Plan 2024”, Water Board managing director C Sudharshan Reddy told reporters on Friday.

He disclosed that the HMWSSB’s Command Control Room is now operational 24x7, with staff working in three shifts to address sewerage complaints and monitor rain-related situations. Citizens can reach the customer care centre at 155313 for assistance. Additionally, HMWSSB authorities will work in coordination with the GHMC control room to monitor rainfall and relay information to ensure public safety.

Meanwhile, the “Dial UR MD, HMWSSB” programme is set to resume on June 15. The programme allows customers to voice their concerns directly to the managing director between 4 pm and 5:30 pm. Customers can use their “CAN” numbers to call 040-23442881, 23442882, or 23442883.

To mitigate inconvenience, the HMWSSB is collaborating with GHMC and the Police department. Three HMWSSB staff members will be assigned to monitor rain situations and address grievances promptly. Sixteen Emergency Response Teams (ERT), each comprising five members, are deployed across various divisions to work continuously in three shifts.

The board has equipped all O&M Divisions with 225 additional mini airtech cleaning machines and large suction cum jetting machines. These will operate extra hours, including night shifts, particularly in 125 identified hotspots. Regular inspections of water-logging points will be conducted by senior officials, with close monitoring of contaminated water complaints for swift resolution.

Water levels at projects

Regarding water levels, the Godavari (Yellampalli) is currently at 139.49 metres, holding 4.5 tmcft of water. If levels drop to 138.30 metres (3.7 tmcft), emergency pumping will commence next week using three installed pump motors. Trial runs are already in progress. The Krishna water level stands at 504 metres, with water being pumped via emergency motors.

The HMWSSB has identified approximately 38,000 families reliant on water tankers. Inspections revealed that 18,000 of these households lack rain water harvesting structures. Residents are advised to construct RWHS pits, with technical support available from the Water Board. Failure to comply will result in the cessation of water tanker deliveries.