A salute of love: Dad, daughter share emotional moment at police academy

HYDERABAD: In a heartwarming moment, N Venkateshwarlu, a Senior Superintendent of Police (SP) and Deputy Director at the Telangana Police Academy (TGPA), saluted his daughter, N Uma Harathi, during her visit to the academy on Saturday. Uma, who secured AIR 3 in the UPSC Civil Services Exam in 2022, is currently undergoing training as an IAS officer.

The moment was filled with pride and emotion as Venkateshwarlu stood in uniform to honour his daughter, displaying a blend of personal and professional achievements within the family.

Uma’s visit to the TGPA was part of her training itinerary. As she stepped into the academy, she was greeted by her father, who has a distinguished career in the police force. The proud father’s salute to his daughter was witnessed by many at the academy, including fellow officers and trainees, who applauded the heartfelt gesture.