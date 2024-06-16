Many districts get new collectors as Telangana government transfers 20 IAS officers

HYDERABAD: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Telangana government has transferred 20 IAS officers and given them new postings. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari issued orders affecting the transfers on Saturday.

Accordingly, Peddapalli collector Muzammil Khan was transferred and posted as Khammam collector; Mancherial collector Badavath Santosh posted as Nagarkurnool collector, Anuraag Jayanthi, the collector of Rajanna Sircilla, has been posted as Karimnagar collector, Rahul Sharma, additional collector (Local Bodies) of Vikarabad has now been posted as Jayashankar- Bhupalpally collector.

Similarly, officers working in other posts have been posted as collectors of various districts.

Sandeep Kumar Jha, joint managing director of Transco, has been transferred and posted as Rajanna Siricilla collector; special secretary to R&B department B Vijiendra has been posted as Mahbubnagar collector; joint secretary of Agriculture and Cooperation department M Satya Sarada Devi as Warangal collector and GHMC Zonal Commissioner Abhilasha Abhinav has been appointed Nirmal collector.

Meanwhile, of the 33 districts in Telangana, 20 district collectors were changed with these transfers. A few officers who were transferred did not receive new postings.