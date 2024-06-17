GHMC zonal commissioner transferred after demolition outside Jagan Mohan Reddy's house

HYDERABAD: A day after the demolition of unauthorised structures in front of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s residence near Lotus Pond in the city, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Khairatabad Zonal Commissioner Bhorkhade Hemant Sahadeorao was transferred on Sunday. The demolition took place under the supervision of Hemant, a 2018-batch IAS officer.

GHMC in-charge Commissioner Amrapali Kata issued orders transferring him “on administrative grounds with immediate effect. The allegation is that the Khairatabad Zonal Commissioner did not inform higher officials about the demolition. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy holds the Municipal Administration portfolio.

The talk in the GHMC corridors is that a minister from South Telangana, who passes daily through the road on which Jagan’s house is located, wanted a senior GHMC official to remove the illegal structure. The GHMC official is said to have brought it to the zonal commissioner’s notice, sources said. But neither reportedly informed the GHMC commissioner about the demolition. This is believed to have irked the higher officials and finally, the zonal commissioner was transferred.