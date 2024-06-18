Telangana: 12 BRS MLAs likely to join Congress before Budget

From Medak, three pink party legislators have reportedly agreed to join the Congress. But the demand of a senior MLA for a Cabinet berth is said to be creating trouble, with a former MLA from the ruling party reportedly opposed to their entry. Congress sources said they are holding discussions with the leader to pacify him.

Four-five BRS MLAs from the Great Hyderabad region have also been in touch with their old friends in the Congress. They apparently expect prestigious corporation and nominated posts, and talks are said to be in the final stages. Incidentally, a number of BRS MLAs from this region, like the chief minister, were originally with the TDP. They joined the pink party after the cash-for-votes scandal in which Revanth was arrested.

Congress sources said there is a chance that one or two turncoats, who are likely to engineer more defections, might be accommodated in the Cabinet. In addition, nominated posts could be given to three-four defectors. It remains to be seen how the old guard in the Congress reacts to such a move.

The BRS won 39 seats in the 2023 Assembly polls. One of the BRS MLAs died in a road accident and the Congress won the bypolls. While three MLAs have already joined the Congress, around 12 more are likely to do so soon, bringing the total to around 15. In order to circumvent the anti-defection law, the Congress would need around 10 more BRS MLAs and it is expected that the party will persist with Operation Akarsh for some more time.