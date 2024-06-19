BRS government did not follow rules while signing Chhattisgarh PPA, Commission told

HYDERABAD : Telangana Jana Samithi president Prof M Kodandaram and Power Employees Joint Action Committee (JAC) chairman K Raghu on Tuesday met the Justice L Narasimha Reddy Commission and made a PowerPoint presentation on irregularities in the power sector during the BRS regime in the state.

The Justice L Narasimha Reddy Commission was constituted to probe into the Chhattisgarh power purchase agreement (PPA).

Kodandaram and Raghu alleged that the previous government did not follow the rules while signing the PPA with Chhattisgarh.

Later speaking to reporters, Raghu said that he provided information on the Chhattisgarh PPA and construction of Yadadri and Bhadradri power plants to the Commission.

He said that he provided information to the Commission as to why Telangana signed an MoU with Chhattisgarh without calling for open tenders. He alleged that Chhattisgarh did not supply power as per the agreement and because of that Telangana suffered `2,600 crore loss. He also claimed that State Electricity Regulatory Commission (ERC) did not approve the Chhattisgarh PPA.

The government suffered huge losses in constructing Yadadri and Bhadradri power plans as it did not follow the competitive bidding route. Though Bhadradri and Yadadri were supposed to be completed within three years, the plants were not operationalised in the last nine years, he pointed out.

Raghu said that the Bhadradri power plant would be damaged if there were huge floods in the Godavari. He alleged that the technical aspects were not taken into consideration while constructing the Bhadradri plant.

Meanwhile, former energy minister G Jagadish Reddy wondered how the government suffered Rs 6,000 crore loss when the Discoms purchased 17,000 million units power by paying Rs 7,000 crore. “If there was no PPA with Chhattisgarh, then the Discoms had to pay Rs 17,000 crore to purchase 17,000 MW power,” he said.