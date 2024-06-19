CM wants to see Hyderabad developed on par with New York City

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that as the number of Telangana people going to as well from returning from the US is increasing by the day, Hyderabad should be developed on par with New York City.

A delegation from commercial real estate services company Cushman and Wakefield, led by its Asia Pacific CEO Mathew Bouw, met the chief minister at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

During the meeting, development of Hyderabad as a global city and expansion of other sectors were discussed.

The Cushman and Wakefield delegation shared the details of their study, including the rapid growth of Hyderabad city in the country. The study disclosed the details of significant growth registered in Hyderabad in leasing, office space, construction and residential space in the last six months.

The delegation informed the CM that a report on the development of metro cities in the country will be released by the end of July. The company releases a report on the development of cities every six months.

Revanth said that Hyderabad will emerge as a wonderful city by taking up the Musi Riverfront Development project, Regional Ring Road (RRR) and the expansion of Metro Rail. He said that the state government is not confined to developing Hyderabad as a top city in the country but also wants to ensure that it is one of the best cities in the world.

Lockheed Martin team meets Revanth Reddy

Meanwhile, Micheal Fernandez, the director of leading aerospace and defence company Lockheed Martin India, also met the chief minister.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy were present on the occasion.