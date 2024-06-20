Gruhakalpa scheme applicants hope TG govt start allocations

HANAMKONDA/WARANGAL: Hundreds of eligible Below Poverty Line (BPL) applicants who deposited amounts for flats under the Rajiv Gruhakalpa Housing Scheme in undivided Andhra Pradesh state have been eagerly awaiting their allocation. With the Congress now in power in Telangana, these applicants are hopeful that the government will finally allocate flats to them.

Under the previous BRS government, the dream of owning a house remained unfulfilled for many poor and middle-class families, the applicants bemoaned, adding that the Rajiv Gruhakalpa Scheme buildings are in dilapidated condition.

The Congress government in united Andhra Pradesh launched the Rajiv Gruhakalpa Scheme to provide affordable housing for middle-class and poor families. This initiative included projects for constructing single-bedroom housing units within the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits.

Despite constructing 736 flats under the scheme at various locations in GWMC limits, these units remain vacant due to a lack of funds. Eligible beneficiaries have not occupied these flats, and construction has stalled under the GWMC authorities.

According to officials, 1,920 houses were proposed under the scheme, but only 1,184 single-bedroom flats have been constructed and handed over to applicants through the Housing Corporation and GWMC authorities. The remaining 736 units’ construction was halted due to lack of funds from the previous government. The unfinished buildings of the single-bedroom flats have been illegally occupied by the local slum dwellers, who lack access to drinking water or electricity. Nearly 150 slum-dwelling families reside in these incomplete flats.

Despite multiple attempts, TNIE was unable to reach Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) Commissioner Ashwini Tanaji Wakade and Mayor Gundu Sudha Rani for a comment on the issue.