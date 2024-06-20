Telangana alerts DGPs on ganja-laced chocolates from MP, UP

HYDERABAD : The Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGNAB) has issued alerts to the Director Generals of Police (DGPs) of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh regarding the manufacture and sale of ganja-laced chocolates by companies based in their states.

TGNAB Director Sandeep Shandilya said that seven units have been identified as producing and distributing these illicit products.

Consumed by students

Speaking to TNIE, Shandilya said these ganja chocolates enter Telangana through courier services and are being illegally sold in local Kirana stores and cigarette shops. The alert follows investigations across the city tri-commissioners and the state, uncovering a pattern where the chocolates are ordered online or via phone from companies in MP and UP. The consumers observed in these cases are students and labourers. “The request letters sent to the DGPs inquire whether the local police are aware of the illegal sale of these ganja chocolates, which are not authorised for sale,” stated Shandilya.

Authorities have intensified surveillance and are collaborating closely with law enforcement agencies in MP and UP to dismantle the supply chain of these illicit chocolates. Further investigations are underway to apprehend individuals involved in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of these banned substances.