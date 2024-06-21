Job calendar will be released soon, says Minister D Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD : IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Thursday announced that the government will soon release the job calendar. He stated that a sub-committee will soon make a decision on GO 46, and emphasised that the recruitment process is being conducted carefully to avoid any legal issues.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, he accused the NDA government at Centre of failing to conduct the exams properly. He said: “Many students have been treated unfairly in the conduct of the NEET exam and in terms of results. The Union government should respond to this. Action should be taken against the responsible officials. The results were supposed to be out on June 14, but were released on June 4, which raised doubts. The fact that 63 students got the same rank led to further suspicion. The CBI should investigate NEET irregularities. Concerns are being raised in all the states, especially in medical education, regarding the conduct of competitive exams. Doubts have also been raised about the allocation of grace marks.”

Responding to the coal mines auction, he demanded that the Centre allocate coal blocks in Telangana to Singareni company without auction. He asked Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy to reconsider the decision to auction the blocks in Telangana, and accused Kishan of dealing with a dual attitude.

He said: “Kishan Reddy, on one hand, says that they will not proceed with privatisation, while on the other hand the Centre is working to hand over the coal sector to private companies.” He revealed that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will discuss this issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.