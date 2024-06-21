Journalism like edge of sword: Telangana Deputy CM

KHAMMAM : Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao said that journalism is like the edge of a sword, noting that journalists who work with ethics and serve the public interest, while those who deviate can be dangerous to society.

There are journalists who have given up their profession due to employer pressure. “Employers may impose restrictions under political party pressure. The role of the press in the freedom struggle cannot be forgotten, as newspapers exposed Nizam Razakar’s atrocities in Telangana. Media’s social responsibility, particularly during disasters like the Covid-19 pandemic, will go down in history,” said the deputy CM.

“Despite the rise of social media, the credibility of newspapers remains unshaken. Journalists have greatly assisted me throughout my 40-year political career,” said Thummala.

Ten resolutions were tabled at the TUWJ state convention and the delegates passed them unanimously.