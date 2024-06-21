Telangana: Choppadandi MLA Medipally Satyam's wife dies by suicide

HYDERABAD: Choppadandi constituency MLA Dr Medipally Satyam's wife died by hanging at her residence in Panchasheel Colony, Alwal, on Thursday night.

The police confirmed that she died by suicide. Roopa Devi was employed as a teacher at a local school.

Before taking the drastic step, she made a video call to her husband, mentioning the severe stomach pain she was undergoing and that she could not tolerate it anymore. MLA Satyam had left Alwal for Choppadandi earlier that day. During the call, she informed him of her intention to end her life.

Rushing back home, the MLA arrived to find his wife lifeless. Overwhelmed by grief, he reportedly lost consciousness upon discovering her body.

The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to determine the reasons behind her suicide. However, no suicide note was found. Meanwhile, the allegations of differences between the couple did not shed any clarity.

The body after the postmortem was handed over to the family, and the final rites are to be performed in a graveyard in Trimulgherry.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).