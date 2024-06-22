Hyderabad: MLA Medipally Satyam’s wife dies by suicide

HYDERABAD : M Roopa Devi, wife of Choppadandi MLA Medipally Satyam, died by suicide in her residence at Panchasheel Colony, Alwal, late on Thursday.

Chronic stomach pain is believed to have driven the 38-year-old to the extreme step. She was working as a teacher in a government school.

On Thursday, MLA Medipally Satyam travelled from Alwal to Choppadandi in the erstwhile Karimnagar district.

In the evening, Roopa Devi made a video call to her husband, during which she expressed her intention to end her life. Satyam called the watchman who went into the house but found the bedroom door locked.

Neighbours tried opening the bedroom door and also tried entering through the window but nothing worked. Meanwhile, Roopa Devi’s brother reached there and broke open the door.

They found her hanging from the ceiling, brought her down and rushed her to a hospital where she was pronounced “brought dead”.

When the MLA saw his wife’s body, he fell unconsious, said his family members.

Meanwhile, there are many versions surrounding the reasons for Roopa Devi’s suicide but the doctors who conducted the postmortem said that while her death was due to hanging, the autopsy would not be able determine if she was suffering from severe stomach pain.