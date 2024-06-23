Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology inks MoU with MSN Labs in Telangana

HYDERABAD : The Department of Chemical Engineering, Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT), signed a consultancy Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MSN Laboratories Private Limited, Rudraram, here on Saturday for a training project worth Rs 21 lakh.

This is the second MoU signed with MSN labs in the span of six months, according to a release. Under the MoU, training sessions for 52 employees of the MSN-API Production Department for 48 days spread over two years, on chemical engineering principles by the Department of Chemical Engineering, CBIT, will be held on the campus.

The key takeaway shall be understanding and proficiently applying engineering concepts in the day-to-day responsibilities of the trainees, it added.

Several key officials and representatives from CBIT and MSN Laboratories Private Limited, Rudraram, took part in the event.