After fly ash, BRS fires fresh salvo at Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar

HYDERABAD : BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy on Sunday released an audio clip in which Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar is allegedly heard instructing Revenue officials not to distribute Kalyana Lakshmi cheques through the Huzurabad legislator.

Playing the purported clip at a press conference, Kaushik called the instructions a violation of protocol. He alleged that Ponnam instructed the local tahsildar and RDO not to distribute the cheques through the MLA. As per the earlier GO issued in 2016, the local MLA had the powers to distribute the cheques, the pink party legislator said.

Meanwhile, responding to a legal notice sent to him by the transport minister, Kaushik said that he would release some more evidence in the fly ash scam in the erstwhile Karimnagar district. He reiterated that though the maximum load capacity per truck was 32 tonnes, 80 tonnes of fly ash were being transported in each truck. The BRS MLA said that he was ready for an open debate with Ponnam on the issue.

The Huzurabad MLA also said he was maintaining a ‘black book’ and noting down the names of officials who were violating the rules. “Black days will start for these officials once the BRS returns to power,” Kaushik said.

Transport min serves defamation notices Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar served defamation notices to BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy and former MP J Santosh Kumar and demanded an unconditional apology from them for “falsely” making corruption charges. On June 8, Kaushik alleged the minister was involved in a scam of Rs 100 crore through the illegal transportation of fly ash from the NTPC. The minister also served notices to a newspaper and TV channel for publishing the allegations.