Heavy rain tests patience of city commuters in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD : Heavy rains lashed parts of Hyderabad on Sunday evening, resulting in traffic jams, water-logging and stagnation. Citizens found themselves caught in traffic jams that were a result of water-logged roads.

Light showers in the afternoon, and the thick clouds overhead, indicated a downpour that forced commuters to take shelter under flyovers and roadside shops. The highest maximum rainfall in the city was recorded in Malakpet at 71.8 mm, followed by Asifnagar at 70 mm and Nampally at 69 mm as per the TGDPS.

Moderate rains and thunderstorms were also recorded at isolated places in Adilabad, Siddipet, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nalgonda, Jangaon, Kamareddy, Hanamkonda, Rangareddy and Kamareddy districts.

In Hyderabad, traffic jams were reported at major junctions, crossroads, flyovers and arterial routes of the city — Gachibowli, Raidurgam, Film Nagar, Jubilee Hills Check Post, Tolichowki, Nanalnagar, Mehdipatnam, Rajendranagar, Chanchalguda, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Secunderabad station, Masab Tank flyover, Telugu Talli flyover, Bansilalpet, Somajiguda, Afzal Gunj, Pathargatti, Ravindra Bharathi crossroads, Nampally and other places.

Rajendranagar, Charminar, Mehdipatman, Masab Tank, Khairatabad, Shaikpet, Tolichowki, Narsingi, ORR, Gachibowli, Raidurgam, Hi-Tech corridor, Manikonda, Shaikpet, Aramghar, Golconda, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Secretariat, Tank Bund, Nampally, Koti, Abids, Cantonment, Marredpally, Begumpet, Punjagutta, Malakpet, LB Nagar, Kapra, Uppal, Moula Ali, Alwal, Medchal-Malkajgiri and other areas experienced intense rains.

The EVDM wing of the GHMC received 24 complaints as a result of the rains, including water stagnation, tree felling and catchpit. Areas such as Begum Bazaar, Greenlands, Bandlaguda, Autonagar, Peerzadiguda, Gazibanda, Prashanth Nagar, Puppalguda experienced power outages due to feeder failures.