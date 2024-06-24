Heavy rain tests patience of city commuters in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD : Heavy rains lashed parts of Hyderabad on Sunday evening, resulting in traffic jams, water-logging and stagnation. Citizens found themselves caught in traffic jams that were a result of water-logged roads.
Light showers in the afternoon, and the thick clouds overhead, indicated a downpour that forced commuters to take shelter under flyovers and roadside shops. The highest maximum rainfall in the city was recorded in Malakpet at 71.8 mm, followed by Asifnagar at 70 mm and Nampally at 69 mm as per the TGDPS.
Moderate rains and thunderstorms were also recorded at isolated places in Adilabad, Siddipet, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nalgonda, Jangaon, Kamareddy, Hanamkonda, Rangareddy and Kamareddy districts.
In Hyderabad, traffic jams were reported at major junctions, crossroads, flyovers and arterial routes of the city — Gachibowli, Raidurgam, Film Nagar, Jubilee Hills Check Post, Tolichowki, Nanalnagar, Mehdipatnam, Rajendranagar, Chanchalguda, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Secunderabad station, Masab Tank flyover, Telugu Talli flyover, Bansilalpet, Somajiguda, Afzal Gunj, Pathargatti, Ravindra Bharathi crossroads, Nampally and other places.
Rajendranagar, Charminar, Mehdipatman, Masab Tank, Khairatabad, Shaikpet, Tolichowki, Narsingi, ORR, Gachibowli, Raidurgam, Hi-Tech corridor, Manikonda, Shaikpet, Aramghar, Golconda, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Secretariat, Tank Bund, Nampally, Koti, Abids, Cantonment, Marredpally, Begumpet, Punjagutta, Malakpet, LB Nagar, Kapra, Uppal, Moula Ali, Alwal, Medchal-Malkajgiri and other areas experienced intense rains.
The EVDM wing of the GHMC received 24 complaints as a result of the rains, including water stagnation, tree felling and catchpit. Areas such as Begum Bazaar, Greenlands, Bandlaguda, Autonagar, Peerzadiguda, Gazibanda, Prashanth Nagar, Puppalguda experienced power outages due to feeder failures.
More in store
The IMD forecast said that the state will receive light to moderate rains or thundershowers with lightning and gusty winds of around 30-40 kmph, for which it has issued a yellow alert in for next three days.
Hyderabad, in the next 48 hours, will experience light rains or thundershowers towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 330C and 240C respectively.
Heavy rains wash away temporary bridge in Asifabad
Heavy rains that lashed the erstwhile Adilabad district on Sunday have resulted in significant inflows in projects and rivers even as a temporary bridge constructed over the Peddavagu near Andhavelli village in Khagaznagar mandal of Kumurambheem Asifabad district was washed away. This resulted in transportation between Kagaznagar town and 40 surrounding villages being cut off. Villagers said work on a permanent bridge being constructed alongside the temporary bridge has been going at a snail’s pace and they have been facing difficulties during the two years. Sirpur MLA Pallavi Harish inspected the washed-away bridge and expressed concern over the delay in construction of the permanent bridge. Meanwhile, the Kadam project is receiving inflows of approximately 2,970 cusecs. The current water level was put at 673.2 feet while the full reservoir level is 700 feet. The recent rains have brought relief to farmers, who are now busy with sowing operations.