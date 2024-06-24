Telangana: Sakini Ramachandraiah, Padma Shri awardee passes away

KHAMMAM : Padma Shri awardee Sakini Ramachandraiah, aged 65, passed away on Sunday at his residence in Bavikunavaram village in Manuguru mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

Ramachandraiah was recognised by the Union government as the last artiste from his community who narrated tribal stories. He was a regular at the Sammakka-Saralamma jatara, performing the “Kanchutalam-Kanchumelam” during the ritual of shifting of Sammakka to the Gadde from Chilakalagutta.

In 2022, he was honoured with the Padma Shri award by the President in New Delhi. The BRS government announced a reward of `1 crore and 426 sq yd of land in the district headquarters for him but he never received either the cash or the land.

Before his illness, Ramachandraiah appealed to the Congress government to fulfil the promise made by the BRS government.

He is survived by his wife and four children, including three daughters. One of his sons predeceased him. His surviving son, Sakini Babu Rao, urged the government to fulfil the previous administration’s promises.

Collector Jitesh V Patil visited Ramachandraiah’s home to console the family. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy expressed grief.