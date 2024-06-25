Major reshuffle: Telangana government transfers 47 IAS, IPS officers

HYDERABAD: The state government ordered the transfer of 47 officers, including IAS, IPS and non-cadre officials, on Monday.

Bhorkade Hemant Sahadeorao, former zonal commissioner of Khairatabad in the GHMC, and a 2018-batch IAS officer who was transferred and waiting for posting after the demolition of illegal structures in front of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s residence, was posted as managing director of Telangana Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TGMSIDC).

A Sridevasena, a 2008-batch IAS officer, was also transferred from his post of director of school education and posted as the commissioner of collegiate and technical education. Recently, the School Education department came at odds with the state government after the foreword in around 25 lakh Telugu textbooks mentioned Leader of Opposition K Chandrasekhar Rao as the chief minister. EV Narasimha Reddy, a 2017-batch IAS officer, is now the director of school education.

Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi, a 1999-batch IAS officer, was transferred from the Energy department to commercial taxes.