HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday urged Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to transfer 2,450 acres of land belonging to the MoD to the state government for widening of roads and other needs in Hyderabad.

Revanth, who met Rajnath in New Delhi, informed the minister that the Research Centre Imarat (RCI) of the DRDO is using 2,462 acres of land belonging to the Telangana government in Ravirala village. Since the RCI, which comes under the ministry, is using state government lands, he requested the transfer of 2,450 acres of defence lands for construction of roads, flyovers and other infrastructure in Hyderabad and surrounding areas. The CM requested Rajnath to agree to the mutual transfer of lands.

Revanth also informed the minister that although a Sainik School had been sanctioned to Warangal in the past, the previous state government did not take steps to construct it and the permission had lapsed. He urged the ministry to renew it or grant fresh permission for the school.

The chief minister also met Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in New Delhi and urged him to allocate 2.7 lakh houses to Telangana under the Beneficiary-Led Construction (BLC) model in the financial year 2024–25.

The CM told the Union minister that the state government has decided to build 25 lakh houses for the poor in their own places. Out of these, 15 lakh houses will come under the purview of urban development organisations. Assuring him that the state government will construct the houses according to the guidelines of the Prime Minister Awas Yojana Scheme (Urban), the chief minister requested the Union minister to increase the amount allocated per home under this scheme.