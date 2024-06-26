Hyderabad phone-tapping case: Cops file third chargesheet

HYDERABAD : Probing into the phone-tapping case, the police have formally submitted all collected evidence materials to the court. The submission comprised three boxes filled with hard disks, CDs and pen drives. After the chargesheet earlier filed with the Nampally City Court was rejected twice due to errors, the police submitted it for the third time on Tuesday.

The chargesheet reportedly contains the details of the investigation in the case and the evidence collected. It will contain the material collected from the Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) office where former DSP D Praneeth Rao had reportedly set up equipment to allegedly monitor calls and the house of a private news channel owner. They were sent to the forensic lab. Post the examination, they were submitted to the court again.

Meanwhile, the bail petitions filed by former additional SPs — Thirupatanna and Bhujanga Rao — are currently under judicial review.