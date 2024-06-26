Over 2,000 students take part in anti-drug rally organised by Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau

HYDERABAD : The Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGNAB) organised an anti-drug rally at PVNR Marg on Tuesday. Over 2,000 students took part in the event, which had the motto of “Say no to drugs; yes to life”. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka flagged off the event and released an anti-drug awareness song ‘Ramasakkani Koduka’.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhatti said the goal of the Congress government is to create a ‘drug-free Telangana’. “No one involved in drug trafficking will be spared, however influential they might be,” he reiterated. Further, he said the government would allocate sufficient funds to the TGNAB to prevent the sale and transportation of drugs in the state. “Drugs are like poison that destroys the peace and happiness in family life. It is our responsibility to root out the drug menace that is destroying the youth from playing a productive role in the future of the nation,” Bhatti noted.

DGP Ravi Gupta said, “Once you get addicted to drugs, it is very difficult to come out of it. It is like a devil that will affect not just your lives, but also your dreams, families and the whole community at large.”