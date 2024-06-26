Telangana HC stays probe into 2011 ‘rail roko’ case against KCR

HYDERABAD : Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday stayed the investigation into a case registered against BRS president

K Chandrasekhar Rao in connection with the 2011 “rail roko” incident. The court issued notices to the police, directing them to file counters in the plea and adjourned the case to July 23 for further hearing. The case pertains to the 2011 ‘rail roko’ protest during the Telangana movement when Rao allegedly called for the blockade of railway services.

The incident at Moula Ali railway station led to Rao, Kalvakuntla Kavitha and others being charged with multiple offences, including rioting, unlawful assembly and obstructing public servants. Along with Rao, Prof M Kodandaram, then leading the Telangana Political Joint Action Committee, was also charged in the case. The agitation was part of the broader demand for the formation of a separate Telangana state. Contending that there was no evidence to support the allegations, Rao had appealed the high court to dismiss the charges against him.