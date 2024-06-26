TGSRTC introduces 'temple tourists special buses' to Swarnagiri temple

HYDERABAD : The TGSRTC has introduced ‘temple tourists special buses’ for devotees visiting the Swarnagiri Temple in Bhuvanagiri. The electric non-AC buses will run on the Jubilee Bus Stand (JBS) to Swarnagiri temple route via Tarnaka, Uppal X Roads, Medipally, Ghatkesar, AIIMS, BB Nagar and Renuka Ellamma. The fare will be Rs 100 from JBS and Rs 80 from Uppal X Roads. While some buses will start from JBS at 7 am and pass through Uppal X Roads, some others will begin the journey directly from Uppal X Roads.

Bus pass centres to come up at Lakdikapul, JNTU

The corporation has announced the opening of two more bus pass centres at Lakdikapul and JNTU bus stops in addition to the 43 centres running across the city. While the JNTU bus stop is expected to facilitate people working and travelling on the IT corridor, the Lakdikapul stop is likely for commuters from the surrounding areas like the Secretariat, DGP Office, Khairatabad, Nampally, and Masab Tank.

All the bus pass centres will operate from 6.30 am to 8.15 pm, and monthly passes for metro luxury AC buses will be issued there for Rs 1,900. Apart from Metro Luxury AC Buses, E-Metro Express and City Ordinary Buses can also travel up to city suburban limits with this bus pass. However, the bus pass is not valid on Pushpak AC buses plying to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.