CM Revanth seeks national highway status for RRR southern stretch

HYDERABAD : Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday urged Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to declare the southern part of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) a national highway and widen the Hyderabad-Vijayawada NH 65 to six lanes.
He also asked the Union minister to allocate funds for RRR in the annual plan of NHAI this year. On Wednesday, the chief minister, along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Road & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Chennur MLA G Vivek and Peddapalli MP G Vamsi Krishna, met Gadkari in New Delhi. During the meeting, widening of national highways in the state and commencement of works on the roads that have already been declared NHs were discussed.
Recalling that the Sangareddy-Choutuppal stretch, that passes through Narsapur, Toopran, Gajwel, Jagadevpur and Bhuvanagiri (158.65 km), has already been declared a national highway, the CM assured the minister that half of the land acquisition cost will be borne by the state government. Revanth requested Gadkari to also declare the road from Choutuppal to Amangal, Shadnagar and Sangareddy (181.87 km) a national highway.
Other demands
Upgrade Hyd-Vijayawada NH to six lanes. Resolve dispute between NHAI and contract agency and ensure road-widening works begin immediately
Connect Manthani, which has been represented by PV Narasimha Rao & D Sripada Rao in the Assembly in the past, with a NH
Many losing lives over mishaps on NH-65: CM
The CM brought to Gadkari’s notice that the Hyderabad-Vijayawada (NH 65) highway was to have been widened to six lanes by April 2024. However, due to a dispute between the NHAI and the contract agency, work had been stopped. Revanth informed Gadkari that despite heavy traffic on this road, the contract company is claiming that due to the bifurcation of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, the traffic has reduced.
The CM pointed out that every day, more than 60,000 vehicles ply on this road that connects the capitals of Andhra and Telangana. He expressed concern that many people were losing their lives due to road accidents. Revanth urged him to resolve the dispute between NHAI and the contract company and ensure that the six-lane road widening project is taken up immediately.
Revanth also asked the Union minister to start works on the remaining three packages in Hyderabad (ORR Gouravelli Junction) - Kottagudem National Highway immediately.
This apart, the chief minister requested Gadkari to call tenders for the remaining 32-km-long stretch and construction of the Iconic Bridge on Kalwakurthy to Nandyala via Kollapur - Somashila - Karivena (NH-167K). He explained that if the construction of this road is completed, the distance to Tirupati from Hyderabad will reduce by 70 kilometres. Revanth also requested the widening of the road from Hyderabad to Kalwakurthy to four lanes.
The chief minister told the Union minister that 62 kilometres on the Hyderabad-Srisailam (NH 765) route is within the Amrabad Tiger Reserve Forest and as there are no forest clearances work has not been taken up. He said that more than 7,000 vehicles travel on this route regularly and in this context, he urged grant clearances for constructing a four-lane elevated corridor in the Amrabad area.
He also proposed to declare the Jagtial- Peddapalli- Manthani - Kataram state highway as a national highway and grant adequate funds, as Manthani has not found a place in the picture of NH till now.