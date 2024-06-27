CM Revanth seeks national highway status for RRR southern stretch

Many losing lives over mishaps on NH-65: CM

The CM brought to Gadkari’s notice that the Hyderabad-Vijayawada (NH 65) highway was to have been widened to six lanes by April 2024. However, due to a dispute between the NHAI and the contract agency, work had been stopped. Revanth informed Gadkari that despite heavy traffic on this road, the contract company is claiming that due to the bifurcation of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, the traffic has reduced.

The CM pointed out that every day, more than 60,000 vehicles ply on this road that connects the capitals of Andhra and Telangana. He expressed concern that many people were losing their lives due to road accidents. Revanth urged him to resolve the dispute between NHAI and the contract company and ensure that the six-lane road widening project is taken up immediately.

Revanth also asked the Union minister to start works on the remaining three packages in Hyderabad (ORR Gouravelli Junction) - Kottagudem National Highway immediately.

This apart, the chief minister requested Gadkari to call tenders for the remaining 32-km-long stretch and construction of the Iconic Bridge on Kalwakurthy to Nandyala via Kollapur - Somashila - Karivena (NH-167K). He explained that if the construction of this road is completed, the distance to Tirupati from Hyderabad will reduce by 70 kilometres. Revanth also requested the widening of the road from Hyderabad to Kalwakurthy to four lanes.

The chief minister told the Union minister that 62 kilometres on the Hyderabad-Srisailam (NH 765) route is within the Amrabad Tiger Reserve Forest and as there are no forest clearances work has not been taken up. He said that more than 7,000 vehicles travel on this route regularly and in this context, he urged grant clearances for constructing a four-lane elevated corridor in the Amrabad area.

He also proposed to declare the Jagtial- Peddapalli- Manthani - Kataram state highway as a national highway and grant adequate funds, as Manthani has not found a place in the picture of NH till now.