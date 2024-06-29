Telangana's Padmasri Hills colony residents struggle for basic amenities

HYDERABAD: Residents of Padmasri Hills Colony in Bandlaguda Jagir have been running from pillar to post for over two years now to ensure regular drinking water supply to the area. Drainage issues and poorly-maintained roads add to the woes of the residents.

Residents complain that there is no water supply in the pipelines to the area, forcing them to shell out huge sums to hire private water tankers every day. Ranjith Kumar, a resident, told TNIE that his apartment hires water tankers twice a day.

He said, “In our apartment, 22 flats are occupied. We shell out `3,000 every month towards the expenses.” This situation can be seen across 60 apartments in the colony, he added.

Residents have highlighted that despite the approval of an overhead tank at nearby Pattana Pragati Park to serve seven colonies, no progress has been made. Another resident, Rajashekar Reddy pointed out that the location is ideal for an overhead tank as it is elevated, thereby ensuring good water pressure. “However, there has not been any progress,” he added.

Kishore Reddy, President of Padmasri Hills Residents Welfare Association, said that they have repeatedly raised the issue with the Chairman of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), MLA, Mayor of the Bandlaguda Jagir Municipal Corporation (BJMC), Corporator and Municipal Commissioner.