Ramesh Rathod, former Adilabad MP, dies at 57

ADILABAD: Adilabad former MP Ramesh Rathod passed away on Saturday at the age of 57, while he was being shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad for treatment.

Family members shifted his body to his native village Utnoor for his last rites to be held on Sunday.

Ramesh who had been ill for a while was taken to Adilabad private hospital from his residence at Utnoor. He was later referred to Hyderabad hospital as his condition was deteriorating.

Ramesh Rathod served as Khanapur MLA from 1999-2004 and as Adilabad MP from 2009 to 2014 from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). In 2021 he joined BJP and contested as Khanapur MLA in 2023 assembly elections to be defeated.

Chief minister A. Revanth Reddy, Union minister of Coal and BJP Telangana chief G.Kishan Reddy and Union Home minister for state Bandi Sanjay expressed condolences and recollected his services. Boath MLA Anil Jadhav visited his residence.