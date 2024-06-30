Sowing seeds of change: CM Revanth Reddy kicks off afforestation drive in Warangal

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy kicked off the ‘Vanamahotsavam’ programme by planting a Mimosopse elangi sapling on the premises of the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in Warangal on Saturday.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force) RM Dobriyal said that the department aims to plant 20.2 crore saplings this year. The chief minister said that every sapling should survive and has given several instructions to forest officials to make the afforestation programme a success, Dobriyal added.

In an official release, the Forest department stated that the main objective of the programme is to make every citizen a participant in planting trees, thereby protecting the environment.

Environment and Forests Minister Konda Surekha and Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Dansari Anasuya ( also known as Seethakka) also took part in the programme.

Mega plantation drive at Nehru zoo

As part of Vanamahotsavam programme and adhering to the guidelines issued by the Central Zoo Authority to conduct a mega plantation campaign ‘Ek ped maa ke naam’, peepal, guava, banyan and other fruit-bearing plants were planted in Nehru Zoological Park in the city on Saturday.

Additionally, more than 200 saplings were distributed free of cost to visitors at the park.

Over 20 crore saplings to be planted in one year

