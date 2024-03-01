Telangana government issues DSC notification for 11,062 teacher posts

HYDERABAD: The state government on Thursday issued a district selection committee (DSC) notification for 11,062 teacher posts. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy along with education officials released the recruitment notification. The examination will be conducted online at 11 centres, and the examination dates will be announced in due course.

The administration had cancelled the DSC notification issued last year for filling up 5,089 posts on Wednesday. It recently approved the filling up of an additional 5,973 teacher posts. The fresh notification issued included the recently approved vacancies, taking the total posts to 11,062.

Applications are invited online through the prescribed application to be made available on the website (https://schooledu.telangana.gov.in) from March 4 to April 3 for recruitment to the posts of SAs, SGTs, LPs, PETs and Special Education Teachers in Primary Level and Special Education Teachers in Upper Primary/Secondary Level in Government and Local Body Schools in the state through DSC–2024.

The fee to be paid towards application processing and written test is Rs 1,000 per post. Candidates intending to appear for multiple posts shall pay the fee of Rs 1,000 separately for each post and submit separate applications for each of the posts they are applying for. The fee can be paid online using a credit card/debit card/net-banking service through the payment gateway link to be provided on the official website https://schooledu.telangana.gov.in.

Online test

The written test will be a Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) conducted ‘online’ at the following centres: Mahbubnagar, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medak, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda and Sangareddy.

Candidates can indicate their preferred test centre order in their application. However, the assignment of candidates to centres depends on capacity and availability on the specific date. The schedule of the examination will be provided later.

Conduct TET

Meanwhile, a large number of unemployed youths, led by Rajya Sabha MP R Krishna and Backward Classes leader Neela Venkatesh, staged a protest in front of the Director of School Education office on Thursday, demanding that the state government first conduct the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) before proceeding with the DSC. They insisted that the state government should prioritise conducting the DSC to fill up 25,000 posts. They highlighted that approximately 90% of those who previously applied for the TET had failed. Many youths obtained BEd and DEd certificates after the last year’s DSC notification. They stated that if the government does not conduct the TET examination, they will miss the opportunity to participate in the DSC examination.

Age relaxation