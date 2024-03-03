5-month-old baby in Telangana finds place in record book

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: A five-month-old baby girl has made it to the Telugu Book of Record with her amazing memory and ability to recognise more than 70 objects.

Samvedya has been trained by their parents Vemula Sagar and Soumya of Mustabad mandal to recognise various objects. The girl has a great memory and this helps her remember any object of daily use that is shown to her once by their parents.

Samavedya swept the representatives of Telugu Book of Record off their feet by identifying objects in more than 70 categories at an age when it is difficult to identify their mother and father.

Among names of some of the things Samavedya can babble are: Pencil, TV, puppy, cat, slate, bag, book, flower, spoon, phone, fruits, bike, fan, etc.