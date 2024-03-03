8 BRS corporators, 7 of MIM elected to GHMC Standing Committee

HYDERABAD: As many as eight BRS and seven MIM corporators were elected unanimously to the Standing Committee of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Saturday, after the withdrawal of four corporators.

Like previous years, this year too, members were elected unanimously without going for election, as BRS and its friendly partner MIM who have the majority in GHMC have shared the seats among themselves. A total of 19 nominations were received by GHMC, with Saturday being the final day for withdrawal of nominations.

Candidates have been declared elected without any contest, as the number of candidates who filed valid nominations equaled the number of required strength for the standing committee, as per Rule 13 (1) of the GHMC (constitution and choosing of members of the standing committee) Rules 2010.

Hyderabad Mayor will be chairing the standing committee. The committee plays an important role in taking policy decisions and giving sanctions to the works above Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore. Any subject to be placed before the municipal council has to be cleared by the standing committee first. The standing committee will serve for one year.

NEW FACES