Nizamabad: Centuries-old Bada Ram Mandir Mutt in focus after land dispute

NIZAMABAD: The four-hundred-year-old Bada Ram Mandir Mutt in Brahma Puri of Nizamabad has come into the limelight due to property disputes. Popularly known as Bada or Pedda Ram Mandir, the mutt was established by Samartha Ramadas, who is believed to be the guru of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Cases have been registered against those cultivating on the lands belonging to the organisation.

Issues regarding the lands came to light first after the demise of the mutt’s adhipathi or head. Following a court order, the Endowments department took over the responsibilities of the organisation’s properties, which are now valued at crores of rupees.

According to official sources, the Bada Ram Mandir owns 413 acres of agricultural land spread across Nizamabad and Adilabad districts in Telangana, and Nanded district in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the office of the Bada Ram Mandir Mutt’s head did not maintain proper records of the properties. Based on available information, land survey numbers and maps, endowment officials are working to identify the lands in coordination with revenue and police authorities.

Two cases have been registered so far, and notices have been issued to people cultivating the lands. Some lands were allegedly leased out and then sold as plots, causing multiple issues due to the lack of records in the Mutt.

Farmers who are cultivating the lands have raised objections to the Endowment department’s intervention, stating that they are tenant farmers paying an annual amount per acre to the Bada Ram Mandir Mutt’s head. They argue that mutt adhipathis have the right to lease lands to tenants, as separate acts govern the management of mutts and other temples. “We are not opposed to Bada Ram Mandir and its properties. However, we urge the mutt adhipathi to maintain the tenant system,” they said.

G Venu, the in-charge executive officer (EO) of the mutt, told TNIE that they became involved in the issue through a court order. He said that cultivators must provide records and bills of the payments made to the mutt.

Venu reiterated the state government’s commitment to protecting temple lands and properties, noting efforts to maintain records in compliance with the court order. He mentioned that the mutt owns properties in various places, including Nanded in Maharashtra, and assured that higher officials would engage with the Maharashtra government on the matter.

Later, Venu clarified that the lands belong solely to the mutt no one else has the right to sell or lease the land, adding that the details would be recorded in the government’s online portal.