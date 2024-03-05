Radisson Blu drugs case: Tollywood director Krish withdraws anticipatory bail petition

HYDERABAD: Film director Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, also known as Krish, has withdrawn his anticipatory bail petition on Monday in connection with allegations under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act of 1985. Krish’s counsel approached Justice G Radha Rani of the Telangana High Court seeking permission to withdraw the petition.

An FIR, dated February 25, registered at the Gachibowli police station alleged offences under Section 8(c) read with Sections 21(b), 25, 27(a), and 29 of the NDPS Act. It details a police operation conducted at Room No. 1200 and 1204 of the Radisson Blu Hotel in Gachibowli, acting on credible information regarding drug usage.

During the search, three empty plastic covers and a white paper roll purportedly containing traces of cocaine were seized by the authorities. Krish had recently appeared before the Madhapur police to provide his statement regarding the matter.

Tested negative earlier

Krish had tested negative for drugs in a urine test. Despite the negative result, police said they are still waiting for the results of other tests to determine any potential consumption of cocaine.