Congress clears 8 names in Telangana, announcement soon

HYDERABAD: With aspirants getting restless, the Congress has hastened the process of finalising candidates for the 17 seats in Telangana for the rapidly approaching Lok Sabha elections.

The party’s Central Election Committee met at the AICC headquarters in Delhi on Thursday, with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy attending.

Sources in the Congress said that the CEC has cleared the names of eight candidates in Telangana. All these candidates are from segments where they were the only contenders for the tickets.

The finalised candidates include MLC T Jeevan Reddy from Nizamabad, former MP Suresh Shetkar from Zaheerabad, Ch Vamshichand Reddy from Mahbubnagar, Neelam Madhu from Medak, Vikarabad ZP chairperson Patnam Suneetha Mahender Reddy from Chevella, Kunduru Raghuveer Reddy from Nalgonda, Bonthu Sridevi from Secunderabad and G Vamshi Vivek Venkataswamy from Peddapalli.

According to sources, the remaining candidates are likely to be finalised in the next meeting scheduled for the third week or end of this month.

The party’s state leaders expect intense discussions regarding the Warangal ticket, with the names of Dommati Sambaiah and Addanki Dayakar in consideration.

The allocation of tickets is expected to hinge on the dynamics of reserved segments, particularly with regard to the Madiga and Mala equation, in the three reserved Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

In Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha constituency, former MP Mallu Ravi and former MLA of Alampur SA Sampath Kumar are eyeing the ticket, contingent on the Madiga and Mala equation in segment allocation.

Former Husnabad MLA Algireddy Praveen Reddy and Velichala Rajender Rao are expecting the ticket for the Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat. Praveen Reddy’s last-minute withdrawal in the Assembly elections, paving the way for Ponnam Prabhakar, who secured victory and became a minister in the Revanth Reddy Cabinet, has increased his chances of getting the ticket.

In Adilabad and Malkajgiri Lok Sabha segments, the party faces challenges in finding strong candidates. The party also lacks a formidable leader in Adilabad, while in Malkajgiri, the Congress plans to field Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy who is expected to face stiff competition from BJP leader and former minister Eatala Rajender.

The party had kept a decision on Khammam and Bhongir Lok Sabha constituencies pending, with speculation around Rahul Gandhi contesting from Telangana.

However, sources suggest that Rahul Gandhi is unlikely to contest from Telangana and may again opt for Amethi and Wayanad seats.

This development is expected to make it easy for the party to finalise candidates for the remaining seats in Telangana in the next meeting.

The first list of candidates is expected to be released within two or three days. The Congress has already kicked off its election campaign with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy addressing a public meeting from his native district Mahbubnagar.

Ticket assured?