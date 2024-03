HYDERABAD: Stating that the Old City was the original Hyderabad, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday reiterated his government’s commitment to fully develop the original city.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for the Old City Metro Rail project at Farooqnagar Bus Depot here, the chief minister said that the Congress would remain in power for at least the next 10 years during which his government will concentrate on the all-round development of the state.

He made it clear that he would shift his focus to politics only during elections and concentrate on the development of the state at other times. “Qutub Shahis to the Nizams, all worked for the development of the city. The Congress government will take up developmental programmes to improve the image of Hyderabad and make it the best city in the world. We will develop every lane and bylane of the city. We will beautify the 55-km stretch of Musi flowing through the city, starting from Gandipet,” he said.

Revanth said that it was the Congress that brought international recognition to Hyderabad with its far-sighted decisions such as the construction of the ORR, the International airport, bringing water to the city from Krishna and Godavari rivers and other projects.

He will lay the foundation stone for the 5.32-km Double Decker corridor at Kandlakoya on Saturday.