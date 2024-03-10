A first for BRS: Not many willing to contest Lok Sabha polls

HYDERABAD: The BRS, which announced a whopping 114 candidates in its first list for the recent Assembly elections, is now facing a situation that its most strident critic could not have ever imagined — the party is struggling to even find candidates to contest the coming Lok Sabha elections on its behalf.

Having lost power, the party faces an uphill — some say existential — battle to assert its presence in state politics and make an impact in Parliament.

BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao has chaired preparatory meetings for the upcoming elections where he reviewed the party’s standing in Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Khammam, Mahabubabad and Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha constituencies and announced five candidates for these seats.

But it is the remaining 12 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state where the pink party is facing a tough time zeroing in on the candidates, especially as its sitting MPs have defected to the BJP or to the Congress. Adding to the woes of the BRS leadership, senior leaders, including former ministers and MLAs, are showing a lack of interest in contesting.

Sitting MP Ranjith Reddy’s reluctance to contest from Chevella has prompted discussions in the party about fielding him from Medak. Ranjith Reddy remains uninterested in this seat too. A similar situation is prevailing in Zaheerabad and Nagarkurnool, where sitting BRS MPs joined the BJP. The BRS supremo sprang a surprise and announced an alliance with the BSP, and is likely to back the candidature of his alliance party for the Nagarkurnool seat. KCR’s decision to leave the Nagarkurnool seat for BSP’s RS Praveen Kumar caught leaders of his own party by surprise and the cadre demoralised.

In Adilabad, the decision of former MP Godem Nagesh to join the BJP and contest on behalf of the saffron party is yet another blow to the BRS. In Warangal, sitting MP Pasunuri Ravinder has said that he will discuss whether or not he should contest with his followers. This is a clear indication that he is not interested in contesting again.