HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday warned that those obstructing the expansion of the Metro rail project in Hyderabad will be expelled from the city.

Speaking after inaugurating the second level flyover at Bairamalguda, he alleged that somebody had tried to pressurise the Centre to stop the MGBS-Falaknuma Metro rail expansion project for which he laid the foundation stone along with AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday. “Though the Centre gave the green signal to the project, someone known for creating hurdles to the development of Hyderabad tried to stop the Metro rail expansion. If you cannot develop Hyderabad, at least do not create hurdles,” he said.

Revanth also laid the foundation stones for several development projects, including an elevated double corridor from Paradise Junction to Dairy Farm Road, NH-44 and the Pedda Cheruvu and Nalla Cheruvu sewage treatment plants.

Revanth said that the state government is formulating extensive strategies for the holistic development of Hyderabad. This includes the preparation of the Vibrant Telangana Master Plan 2050, for which tenders have been floated and international consultants engaged for its creation. Once completed, this master plan will be made public for seeking suggestions from all sections of the society.

He reiterated the extension of the Metro rail from LB Nagar to Hayathnagar and said the new High Court building coming up at Rajendranagar will also get Metro rail connectivity. The state government will also take up the expansion of Metro rail through Nagole, LB Nagar, Owaisi Hospital, Mailardevpally to the airport.