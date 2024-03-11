Mayawati approves alliance: BSP to join forces with BRS in Telangana, confirms Praveen Kumar

HYDERABAD: Putting to rest all confusion over the alliance with the BRS, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati gave the green signal to work with the pink party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. An announcement to this effect was made by BSP state president RS Praveen Kumar on Sunday.

Recently, Praveen Kumar and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao held a prolonged discussion and announced the alliance between the parties. On Saturday, to the surprise of the BSP and BRS leaders, Mayawati posted a message on X, saying that the BSP will not be part of any alliance.

On Sunday, Praveen Kumar spoke to senior party leaders and received clarity on the issue. On X, Praveen Kumar announced that the BSP and BRS will contest LS elections together in Telangana.

He said that the BSP leadership cleared the alliance with the BRS in Telangana since the party has no electoral understanding either with the NDA or INDIA. He said there will be a joint announcement soon on sharing of seats and BSP’s Rajya Sabha MP and central coordinator Ramji Gautam Behanji will participate in further discussions with KCR.