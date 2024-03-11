Nightmare on Uppal X Roads

Pedestrians to blame?

In June 2023, the HMDA completed the construction of a one-of-its-kind skywalk for Rs 25 crore near the Uppal X Roads. With six entry and exit points, it was supposed to help pedestrians navigate the busy traffic junction.

However, the police personnel posted at the location say that this objective is yet to be realised. “We have placed a public announcement (PA) system at the centre of the junction asking people to use the skywalk to avoid accidents. We have also put up several posters in and around the junction about the facility. However, not many people are using it,” states a senior traffic police personnel.

When TNIE visited the junction, nearly 70 pedestrians took the streets to cross the busy junction within five minutes. This is despite having easy access to the lifts to the skywalk.

Questioned why they are not using the skywalk, a pedestrian says, “It’s quicker to cross the road than climb the stairs, walk around the skywalk and get down again.”

Another one passes by saying, “Even if there is a lift or an escalator to get to the skywalk, the escalator or lift to get down from the skywalk is under repair.”

However, Naveen, a photographer visiting Uppal for an event, states, “I blame the pedestrians in the skywalk issue. Not everything is the administration’s fault. They have developed infrastructure to help solve the problem but it is the people who are not using it. If it were up to me, I would ask the traffic police to not just take photos of traffic violators on two-wheelers or cars, they should also be stringent with the pedestrians who are causing disturbances on the street despite having a skywalk.”

A young couple getting out of a skywalk lift opines, “Most people who use the skywalk are doing it because they use the Metro or they simply want photographs against the backdrop. Those who do not need to use the Metro just cross the road.”

However, another security guard posted at the Metro station says, “I wouldn’t say people aren’t using the skywalk. The situation is slightly better now. More people are taking the lift and using the skywalk. But the situation could be better.”